Splendour, gaiety mark Sankranti in district

People throng tourist places; bullock-cart competition organised in a grand manner at Munagapaka

Sankranti was celebrated in all its splendor in Visakhapatnam district as well as in the city.

Rangoli competitions, colourful kites flying events and a few other community gatherings marked the festival in Anakapalle, Chodavaram, Sabbavaram, Yelamanchali, Payakaraopeta, Parawada, Atchutapuram and a few other areas. A large number of women took part in the events. Farmers offered the harvested crops to the deity and cooked delicious foods.

Children were seen being involved in flying kites on their terraces since the morning.

Political leaders and representatives took part in the inaugural programmes in many areas. Bullock-cart competition was organised in a grand manner at Munagapaka village.

Around 40 competitors from various villages in Anakapalle and Chodavaram mandals attended the programme.

“For us, Sankranti is more like remembering ancestors. We wear new garments, cook different varieties of delicacies and offer to the ancestors and seek their blessings,” said K Praveen, a resident of Anakapalle.

A number of people thronged Beach Road to fly kites in the city. Special stalls were arranged selling kites. People prepared various types of delicacies and celebrated the festival. Meanwhile a number of colonies, hostels and roads were seen empty with people already left for their villages to celebrate the festival.

Being a long weekend, all the tourist places were flocked by a large number of visitors in the urban as well as Agency areas.

Vanjangi hill, the major tourist attraction in Paderu mandal, was packed with tourists from in and around the district. Earlier, people celebrated Bhogi festival by lighting ‘Bhogi fire’ in many colonies, right from 3 a.m. in the district on Friday. People from all ages actively took part in it. Social media was flooded with pictures as youth took selfies before the ‘Bhogi fire’.

While a few temples organised ‘Godadevi Kalyanam’ and special prayers, a few conducted cultural programmes for the devotees on both the days. Many households celebrated ‘Bhogi Pallu’ inviting their near and dear on the occasion.

On Friday, the district administration organised ‘Bhogi festival’ at VMRDA Children’s Arena. Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and a few others celebrated the festival.