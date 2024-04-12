GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SPF constable shoots himself in Visakhapatnam

April 12, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old Special Protection Force (SPF) constable, who was on security duty at a bank near Dwaraka Nagar, shot himself dead on Thursday morning.

He was identified as P. Shankara Rao, hailing from Srikakulam district.

Dwarakanagar police said that Shankara Rao reported to duty at 5 a.m. At around 7 a.m., he shot himself with his SLR rifle in his chest. Fellow security personnel rushed him to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Shankara Rao is survived by his wife and two children, both aged below five. Police have registered a case and are investigating further to ascertain the reasons behind the constable’s extreme step.

People suffering from depression and battling suicidal thoughts are urged to call 100 for counselling.

