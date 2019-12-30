Special trains to clear rush

In an attempt to clear passenger rush, the railways authorities have decided to run special trains on the Kacheguda – Tatanagar and Srikakulam-Tirupati routes.

According to a release issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Waltair) G. Suneel Kumar, train no. 07438 Kacheguda–Tatanagar special train will leave Kacheguda station at 1 p.m. on Mondays from January 6 to March 30. The train will reach Duvvada station on the next day (Tuesdays) at 1 a.m. and will depart at 1.02 a.m to reach Tatanagar at 7.45 p.m on the same day.

However, on January 13, the train will run as 82735 Kacheguda-Tata Suvidha special, the release said.

During the return journey, train no. 07439 Tatanagar – Kacheguda special train will leave Tatanagar station at 10.50 p.m. on Tuesdays from January 7 to March 31. The train will arrive at Duvvada station at 3.15 p.m. and depart at 3.15 p.m. It will reach Kacheguda station at 5 a.m. the next day (Thursdays).

The trains will stop at Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marthapur, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Sukinda Road, Kendujhargarh, Jaroli stations in both the directions. These trains will have 18 coaches—one II tier AC, two III tier AC, seven sleeper class, six general second class and two second class luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Kacheguda – Srikakulam special

Train no. 07148 Kacheguda – Srikakulam Road special train will leave Kacheguda at 6.45 p.m. on Sundays from January 5 to February 23. It will reach Duvvada at 5.56 a.m on Mondays. The train would depart at 5.58 a.m.

In the return direction, the train will leave Srikakulam Road station at 5.15 p.m. on Mondays from January 6 to February 24. It will arrive at Duvvada station at 8.15 p.m and depart at 8.17 p.m. to reach Kacheguda at 6.30 a.m. on the next day. En route, these trains will stop at Malkangiri, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam Town, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chirpurupalli stations.

Weekly special

Another special train will be running between Kacheguda and Srikakulam road via Guntur. Train no.07016 Kacheguda –Srikakulam Road weekly special train will leave Kacheguda station at 6.45 p.m. on Tuesdays from January 7 to February 25. It will arrive at Duvvada at 7.35 a.m. the next day (Wednesdays) and depart at 7.36 a.m. to reach Srikakulam Road station at 10.15 a.m.

This special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Cherlapally, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli stations.

Vizag - Tirupati special

Train no. 07479 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati weekly special express will leave Srikakulam Road station at 7.05 p.m. on Wednesdays from January 8 to February 26. It will reach Tirupati at 9.25 a.m. the next day (Thursdays).

The train will have stoppages at Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations.

These trains will have two II tier AC, three III tier AC, ten sleeper class, two chair car coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches.