Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Special trains to be operated between Tirupati and Srikakulam, Kochuveli and Baruani to clear summer rush

April 26, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special trains will be operated by East Coast Railway (ECoR) between Tirupati and Srikakulam Road stations, and between Kochuveli and Barauni to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer holidays.

Train no. 07440 Tirupati –Srikakulam Road special will leave Tirupati on May 5 and 12 (Sundays) at 8.05 p.m. to reach Duvvada on the next day at 8.05 a.m. and depart at 8.10 a.m. to reach Srikakulam Road at 12.15 p.m.

Train no. 07441 Srikakulam Road-Tirupati special will leave Srikakulam Road on May 6 and 13 (Mondays) at 3 p.m. to reach Duvvada at 6.38 p.m and depart at 6.40 hrs and will reach Tirupati on the next day at 8.20 a.m.

This train will have stoppages at Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli. This train will have 3rd AC-19 and Generator Motor Cars-2 in its composition, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep .

Kochuveli – Barauni special

Train no. 06091 Kochuveli to Barauni Summer special express will leave Kochuveli on Saturdays at 1.30 a.m. from May 4 to June 29 and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 10.48 a.m. and leave at 10.50 a.m. to reach Baruani on Mondays at 1.55 a.m.

In the return direction, 06082 Baruani-Kochuveli special express will leave Barauni on Tuesdays at 3.30 p.m. from May 7 to July 2 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 4.18 a.m. and depart at 4.20 a.m. to reach its destination Kochuveli on Thursdays at 9.55 a.m.

This train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram and Rayagada over Waltair Division

This train will have sleeper class coaches-9, General Second classs-11 and second class luggage-cum-sitting coaches/Divyangjan-2 in its composition.

