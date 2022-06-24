Special train for Rath Yatra from Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent June 24, 2022 05:20 IST

Special Correspondent June 24, 2022 05:20 IST

The special train to Puri from Visakhapatnam for the annual Rath Yatra will run from June 30

Passengers boarding a train in Visakhapatnam. File. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The special train to Puri from Visakhapatnam for the annual Rath Yatra will run from June 30

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced the operation of a special train to Puri from Visakhapatnam for the annual Rath Yatra, with effect from June 30. The 08907 Visakhapatnam-Puri special will leave Visakhapatnam on June 30 at 2.30 p.m. and will reach Puri at 1.15 a.m. (early hours of July 1). In the return direction, 08908 Puri-Visakhapatnam will leave Puri at 11.15 p.m. on July 1 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9.30 a.m. on July 2, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi. The train will have stoppages at Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta, Itchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Khallikote, Balugaon, Haripurgram, Motari, Kanas Road PH, Delang, Jenapur Road PH, Birpurushottampur, Sakhigopal, Janakideipur PH and Malatipatpur. The rake will comprise one AC III-Tier coach, six Sleeper, three Second Class and two Luggage-cum-Brake Van coaches.



Our code of editorial values