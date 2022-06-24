Special train for Rath Yatra from Visakhapatnam
The special train to Puri from Visakhapatnam for the annual Rath Yatra will run from June 30
East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced the operation of a special train to Puri from Visakhapatnam for the annual Rath Yatra, with effect from June 30.
The 08907 Visakhapatnam-Puri special will leave Visakhapatnam on June 30 at 2.30 p.m. and will reach Puri at 1.15 a.m. (early hours of July 1).
In the return direction, 08908 Puri-Visakhapatnam will leave Puri at 11.15 p.m. on July 1 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9.30 a.m. on July 2, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.
The train will have stoppages at Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta, Itchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Khallikote, Balugaon, Haripurgram, Motari, Kanas Road PH, Delang, Jenapur Road PH, Birpurushottampur, Sakhigopal, Janakideipur PH and Malatipatpur.
The rake will comprise one AC III-Tier coach, six Sleeper, three Second Class and two Luggage-cum-Brake Van coaches.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.