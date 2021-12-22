Slight increase in road accident cases in district in the year

670 persons died and 2,000 people were injured in various incidents

There was a slight increase in the number of road accident cases in Visakhapatnam district in the year compared to the previous years. Around 670 people have died in road accidents, while nearly 2,000 people were injured. A majority of the accident cases involved two-wheelers.

Police attribute the curfew restrictions which made a difference in the statistics. They say that compared to previous years, the restrictions were limited to only a few months this year. Moreover the NH-16 passing through the city, increase in vehicle movement, no major road extension or re-engineering works are a few other reasons, the police said, which could have led to an increase in road accidents.

67 blackspots

A total of 67 blackspots have been identified by the city police between Lankapalem and Tagarapuvalasa stretch this year. As per police findings, Anandapuram to Yendada and Old Gajuwaka to Kurmannapalem are the stretches reporting more number of accidents.

In the district police limits, the NH-16 stretch from Anakapalle to Payakaraopeta contributes the most number of accidents following the ghat roads in the Agency. The district police have identified as many as 40 blackspots in the rural region.

Nakkapalle Circle which also includes Payakaraopeta and S.Rayavaram Police station limits under it has the most of 13 blackspots, while Anakapalle (Town and Rural) limits have 12 blackspots. Similarly, Yelamanchali has about nine blackspots.

Police observe that many road accidents were reported on the highway, when two-wheelers were hit by heavy vehicles while overtaking or overspeeding. Many fatal accidents were also reported due to dangerous and drunken driving.

Helmet use

One major concern is that many two-wheeler riders are not wearing helment. After the recent four deaths due to no-helmet in November, the city police started a special drive and it was evident that despite awareness, some percentage of two-wheeler drivers are still found not using helmets or using sub-standrard and uncertified helmets. Over 40,000 e-challans were generated against motorists for not wearing helmet in a span of just 20 days.

Stopped in March 2020, the city traffic police have resumed drunken drive checks from November 30. The police have been booking about 40 cases per day.

With the majority of accidents occurring involving heavy vehicles which are passing through the city, officials as well as people bat for construction of flyovers as well as foot overbridges. There has been a long-pending demand from residents of Madhurawada, Maddilapalem, Kancharapalem, Isukathota, Gajuwaka and a few other localities to construct a foot overbridge to prevent accidents.

Similarly, in the year 2020, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has mooted four flyovers at Hanumanthuwaka, Car Shed Junction, Maddilapalem and Gajuwaka Junction. However the proposals did not move further. People urge the officials to speed up work on these proposals.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch Adinarayana said curfew due to COVID-19 restrictions in the last two years made the difference.

The traffic police have been conducting awareness camps to ensure people follow traffic norms. Special drives were organised on helmet use and preventing dangerous driving to bring down road accidents, apart from enforcement on unauthorised use of number plates/stickers, loudspeakers and high beam lights. He said that there was an increase in helmet use, but still some are still violating basic norms.

According to the district police, ghat roads in the Agency have turned death traps for many. Overloading of private vehicles is a major issue.