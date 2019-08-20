Visakhapatnam

Skill development centre to train rural youth

Sagarmala Project Advisor Sharda Prasad inaugurating a skill development institute at Gajuwaka on Monday.

A skill development centre was launched at Gajuwaka on Monday, as a part the initiative of the Ministry of Shipping under the banner of ‘Sagarmala’ to improve the performance in skill-based sectors across the country.

The project will be executed by the Ministry of Rural Development and ‘Sagarmala’ under Deen Dayal Upadhay Grameena Kaushal Yojana. The ‘Sagarmala’ scheme is being executed by the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development (SEEDAP) in Andhra Pradesh, in association with Datapro Computers Private Limited.

The centre was inaugurated by Sharda Prasad, Advisor to Sagarmala Project and Charanjit Singh, Joint Secretary (Skills), Ministry of Rural Development.

Opportunities

“Unemployed youth in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts will be identified for employment in solar energy, logistics, heavy vehicle driving, hydro-carbon and port management sectors. They will undergo training, by roping in new training partners if necessary,” Mr. Sharda Prasad said, while speaking at a workshop organised by SEEDAP.

Mr. Charanjit Singh said plans were ready to provide employment with good wage. SEEDAP CEO M. Maheswar Reddy said the aim was to provide jobs to 50,000 youth in the State.

SEEDAP Executive Director D. Ramesh and Datapro Computers MD R. Sai Prasad were present.

