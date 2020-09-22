Six more succumb to virus; toll rises to 371

After a brief lull, the district reported 406 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 47,922 here on Tuesday.
The death toll rose to 371 after six more persons succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 bulletin.
According to the bulletin, the number of active cases in the district is 4,322 and the number of persons discharged is 43,229.
The Health Department officials observe that the infections are decreasing gradually this September. However, the death rate is yet to come under control, they say. According to the officials, in the first three weeks of August (August 1 to 21), the total number of cases reported in the district was 16,893. But during the same period in September, the number of infections reported was 9,385. Similarly, the deaths reported in first three weeks of August are 108, but in the same period during September, they are 100.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath