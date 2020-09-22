Six more succumb to virus; toll rises to 371

406 new cases take district tally to 47,922

After a brief lull, the district reported 406 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 47,922 here on Tuesday.

The death toll rose to 371 after six more persons succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the number of active cases in the district is 4,322 and the number of persons discharged is 43,229.

The Health Department officials observe that the infections are decreasing gradually this September. However, the death rate is yet to come under control, they say. According to the officials, in the first three weeks of August (August 1 to 21), the total number of cases reported in the district was 16,893. But during the same period in September, the number of infections reported was 9,385. Similarly, the deaths reported in first three weeks of August are 108, but in the same period during September, they are 100.