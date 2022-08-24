Six law students injured in group clash in Visakhapatnam

Both the groups lodge complaint against each other, say police

Six students were injured when two groups of them, involving around 15 students from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, reportedly attacked each other at MVP Colony here on Tuesday night.

The incident first came to light following a call to Dial 100 that some youth were fighting at MVP Colony Sector -I. The police personnel reached the spot and stopped them.

The members from both the groups lodged complaints against each other at MVP Police station late in the night. The injured students are being treated at King George Hospital (KGH) and their condition is said to be stable. The injured will be discharged on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka Sub Division) R.V.S.N. Murthy, there are six students in a group, while other had nine students. All are aged between 21 and 25 years, from first, second and final years. Earlier these students used to be friends and were members of one group, but gradually they split into two groups over some petty issues. It looks like to be an issue of dominance over one another.

"Both the group members allege that the members of the rival group are involved in consumption of ganja and were troubling them," Mr. Murthy said.

“Resorting to such violence should not be encouraged among the students. We would further investigate,” he said.