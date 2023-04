Sireesha to take over as Executive Officer of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam

April 25, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

K. Sireesha, Assistant Commissioner, District Endowments Office, Visakhapatnam, has been given full additional charge as Executive Officer of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Ammavari temple, Burujupeta, in place of K. Ramesh Naidu, the present EO, who has been transferred to Sri Tirupatamma Ammavari Devasthanam at Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district.

Ms. Sireesha had earlier served as EO of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple from July 1, 2022 to March 29, this year. She contributed to increase in the temple revenue apart from provision of better amenities to devotees, particularly during the annual Margasiramasotsavam festival.