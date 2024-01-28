‘Siddham’ meeting by YSRCP at Bheemunipatnam a flop show, say TDP leaders from Visakhapatnam

January 28, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday alleged that the ‘Siddham’ programme organised by the YSR Congress Party to blow the poll bugle for the coming elections at Bheemunipatnam on Saturday was a flop show.

Former Minister and TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that YSRCP is a sinking ship and people are ready to give the ruling party a grand send off in the next two months.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao found fault with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy claiming that the ruling party had fulfilled almost 99% of the assurances given before the elections and has given 2.30 lakh jobs in the last 56 months. “Being in the post of Chief Minister, how can Mr. Jagan utter such blatant lies,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also said that during the programme, Mr. Jagan had said that they set a target of winning 175 out of 175 seats.

He asked: “Can any YSRCP leader confidently predict three seats which they can win from 34 seats of North Andhra? . They cannot”.

He said that Mr. Jagan had failed to complete Polavaram project, shattered dreams of Andhra Pradesh citizens by failing to build a capital and also made no attempts to bring in investments. He alleged that Mr. Jagan has also failed to address Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation issue and complete major projects of North Andhra.

Right from Anganwadis, ASHA workers, teachers and employees from all the sectors are unhappy with the government. How can the YSRCP expect 175 out of 175 seats, the TDP leader questioned.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that with 151 MLAs, Mr. Jagan was leading ‘Kourava Sainyam’. He said that Mr. Jagan has failed to cater to the needs of SC, ST, BC and minorities, while key posts were given to his communities. During his address, Mr. Jagan has failed to mention about VSP privatisation, railway zone, metro project and plans for North Andhra development, despite the meeting was conducted in the region, the former MLA said..

Former MLA and TDP South constituency in-charge, Gandi Babjee, said that the YSRCP leaders were claiming that over five lakh people have attended the ‘Siddham’ meeting, but not even 30,000 were present.

“Mr Jagan said that he would not go to elections in 2024 if he fails to implement liquor prohibition. How is he gearing up for the elections,” Mr. Babjee said.