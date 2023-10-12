Short-termination of trains on K-K line to continue

October 12, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Passenger trains will not allowed to run on the Kothavalasa–Kirandul line (K-K line) for some more time as a safety precaution at the landslide spot between Manabar and Jarati stations in Odisha.

The train services were disrupted after a major landslide on the stretch on September 23. Railway tracks were cleared on October 10. The goods train services resumed. However, passengers will not be allowed for some more time as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Meanwhile, several trains will be short-terminated and short-originated. Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam from October 12 to 14 would be short-terminated at Koraput and return from Koraput as 18513 to Visakhapatnam from October 13 to 15. There will be no service between Koraput and Kirandul.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger, which is scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam from October 13 to 15 will be short-terminated at Araku and return from Araku as 08552 to Visakhapatnam from October 13 to 15.

Train no. 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express, which is scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar from October 12 to 14 will be short-terminated at Koraput and start from Koraput to Bhubaneswar from October 13 to 15. There will be no service between Koraput and Jagdalpur.

Train no. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express, which is scheduled to leave Howrah from October 12 to 14, will be short-terminated at Titlagarh and return from Titlagarh as 18006 to Howrah from October 13 to 15.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi has urged the passengers to take note of the changes.