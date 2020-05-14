Visakhapatnam

Shops to remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curbs will continue in all containment and buffer zones in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector V. Vinay Chand.

Malls, market complexes to remain shut

The State government has issued orders for regulated opening of shops in view of the restrictions imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, Collector V. Vinay Chand has said.

No shop will be allowed to open in containment and buffer zones, while the shops in all other zones can do business from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will remain open as usual, while vegetables will be available from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. All shopping malls, market complexes and markets will remain shut both in urban and rural areas, the Collector said on Thursday.

Standalone shops in rural areas, those in colonies and residential complexes in both urban areas and rural areas will remain open. Garment stores, jewellery and shoe stores will remain shut.

Roster system

Shops located close to each other should consult the local authorities or the market associations and ensure that one shop in between two should be closed. A roster should be maintained and the shops in between should be allowed to open by turns.

Social distancing

Shops selling implements relating to construction work, agriculture pump sets, spare parts can operate. The Collector said circles should be drawn outside shops to ensure social distancing of six feet. Sanitiser should be made available at entry and exit doors of shops and staff must wear masks and gloves.

