Several trains to be rescheduled or cancelled between May 21 and 24

Electronic interlocking work to be taken up at Kharagpur station

Officials from East Coast Railway, Waltair Division, in a release on Saturday, announced that several trains are being cancelled in between May 21 and 24, in the view of traffic-cum-power block at Kharagpur station for commissioning of electronic interlocking work in connection with Kharagpur-Hijli third line.

Among the trains include, Train no. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express leaving Howrah on May 22, Train no. 12704 Secunderabad-Falaknuma Express leaving Secunderabad on May 21, Train number 12864 Yesvantpur- Howrah Express leaving Yeavantpur on May 21, Train no 12863 Howrah- Yesvantpur Express leaving Howrah on May 22, Train no 12245 Howrah -Yesvantpur Duronta Express leaving Howrah on May 22, Train no 12246 Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronta Express leaving Yesvantpur on May 24.

Similarly, Train no. 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express leaving Shalimar on May 22, Train no. 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express leaving Hyderabad on May 21, Train no. 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati Express leaving Santragachi on May 22, Train no. 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi Express leaving Tirupati on May 23, Train no. 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Mail leaving Shalimar on May 22 and Train no. 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Express leaving Chennai on May 21 will be also cancelled

Meanwhile some of the trains will be also diverted. Train no. 22502 New Tinsukia-Bengaluru Express leaving New Tinsukia on May 20 will run on diverted route via Durgapur-Asansol-Adra-Midnapur-Hijli. Train no. 12509 Bengaluru-Guwahati Express leaving Bengaluru on May 20 will run on diverted route via Hijli-Midnapur-Asansol-Durgapur. Train no. 12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express leaving Secunderabad on May 21 will run on diverted route via Hijli-Midnapur-Asansol-Durgapur. Similarly, Train no.12504 Agartala - Bengaluru Cantt. Express leaving Agartala on May 21 will run on diverted route via Durgapur-Asansol-adra-Midnapur-Hijli.

Meanwhile, Train no. 12663 Howrah –Tiruchchirapalli Express has been rescheduled to leave Howrah on May 22 at 9.45 p.m. instead of 5.40 p.m.