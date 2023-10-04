Several trains continue to be short-terminated on KK line due to landslide

The landslide occurred on the Kothavalasa–Kirandul (KK) line between Manabar and Jarati railway stations in Odisha continues to hit the movement of trains as several services have been be short-terminated or short-originated.
Train number 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express, which is scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam station on October 5 will be short-terminated at Koraput and return from Koraput as 18513 to Visakhapatnam until October 8. There will be no service between Koraput and Kirandul on those days.
Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger, which is scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam on October 5 and 6 will be short-terminated at Araku and return from Araku as 08552 to Visakhapatnam on both the days.
Train no. 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express, which is scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar on October 5 will be short-terminated at Koraput and return from Koraput to Bhubaneswar as 18448 on October 6.
Train no. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express, which is scheduled to leave Howrah on October 5 will be short-terminated at Titlagarh and return from Titlagarh as 18006 to Howrah on October 5 and 6, according to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.
