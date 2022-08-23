Several complaints being received on poor sanitation in various wards in Visakhapatnam, says Mayor

‘I will conduct surprise checks and take action against those responsible’

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has said that several complaints are being received over poor sanitation in various wards here in the city. She said that even in the Spandana and ‘Dial Your Mayor’ programmes, people are complaining about poor sanitation.

In a review meeting on sanitation on Tuesday, she spoke about alleged negligence in monitoring sanitation works in ward by the Zonal Commissioners and A.MoHs.

“I do not see any sweeping machines on the roads. If you (sanitation workers) are collecting wastes without fail during the door-to-door garbage collection, why wastes are visible at open spaces?” the Mayor questioned the Public Health Department staff.

She said that she would conduct surprise checks at least three days in a week to inspect sanitation. If the sanitation is poor, action will be initiated against the staff responsible, she warned.

Contact number

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that a contact number 0891-2869129 will be made available round the clock to receive complaints from the public over sanitation issues. She said that she would monitor the complaints and see whether they are being addressed properly.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha was present in the meeting.