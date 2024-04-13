GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Several Central projects could not be implemented in Visakhapatnam due to the inability of State government, alleges TDP Lok Sabha candidate Sribharat

Alliance with BJP necessary for the city’s development, he says

April 13, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) M. Sribharth participated in a roadshow along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju at Akkayyapalem of Visakhapatnam (North) constituency on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sribharath alleged the most of the projects sanctioned by the Central government to Visakhapatnam could not be grounded due to the inability of the State government. He alleged that operationalisatio of South Coast Railway Zone, metro rail project, IT and industrial sectors and tourism development were totally neglected during the last five years of the YSRCP government. He said that to achieve development in Visakhapatnam, the State government must join hands with the BJP. Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju urged the cadre to take the alliance agenda to every door and every voter.

