Seven-year-old girl allegedly molested by father at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her father at Janatha Colony in Malkapuram here. The incident came to light after the family members of the minor girl have lodged a complaint with Malkapuram police here on Sunday. Malkapuram police said that they have registered cases under relevant sections and also invoked POCSO Act. Investigation is on.
