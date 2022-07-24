Visakhapatnam

Seven-year-old girl allegedly molested by father at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her father at Janatha Colony in Malkapuram here. The incident came to light after the family members of the minor girl have lodged a complaint with Malkapuram police here on Sunday. Malkapuram police said that they have registered cases under relevant sections and also invoked POCSO Act. Investigation is on.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2022 8:48:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/seven-year-old-girl-allegedly-molested-by-father-at-malkapuram-in-visakhapatnam/article65678898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY