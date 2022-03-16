Andhra Pradesh: Serve notices on illegal structures, civic staff told

Commissioner orders creation of demolition and task force teams

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha instructed the Town Planning Department officials to take strict action against unauthorised constructions in the city.

Mr. Lakshmisha conducted a review meeting with the Chief City Planning A. Prabhakar Rao along with officials from the Town Planning Department on Wednesday. He instructed them to identify constructions which are built in contravention of norms in urban limits and serve notices on the owners of the establishments. He also asked them to constitute demolition and task force teams and sought the preparation of a list of unauthorised constructions in a ward-wise manner and prepare a report on action being taken on the complaints.

He also enquired about how plans are being approved online and the time being taken for the procedure.