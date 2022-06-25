Seminar for Civil Services aspirants to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on June 26

Kalam IAS Academy, Rajamahendravaram, and The Hindu FIC are organising a free seminar for Civil Services aspirants on Sunday from 10 a.m, in Visakhapatnam Public Library, Dwarakanagar here.

It is open for all the students who are aspiring to become a civil servant.

G. Hari Prasad Raju, Additional DGP and Principal Secretary-Animal Husbandry, Meghalaya State, and K.S. Viswanathan, Joint Collector, Visakhapatnam, will address the students on this occasion.

Free registration

Faculty members from Kalam IAS Academy, will enlighten the students on study techniques, choosing the right electives and examination pattern, during this programme. Aspirants who wish to attend this programme can register their names for free by calling Mr. Salim on 7207799231.

Limited seats available and registrations will be made on first-come-first-served basis.