Selections for State-level NSS youth fest held

The selections for the State-level NSS Youth Festival were held under the aegis of the National Service Scheme, University Cell, here, on Monday.

NSS A.P. in-charge programme coordinator S. Haranath said youth festivals would help in personality development and fostering better relations besides bringing out latent talents in the participants.

Later, competitions in 13 different events were held for the NSS volunteers from various colleges in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts and the Andhra University team was selected. The selected participants would participate in the State-level festival to be organised at GITAM Deemed to be University in the city on February 24 and 25.

NSS District Programme Officer E.V.S. Bhagyalakshmi was present.