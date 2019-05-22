Security stepped up at counting venue

The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the counting of votes scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Collector K. Bhaskar on Tuesday said that a display board will be set up outside the counting centres to give the latest trends in the process. A central media room with computers and Internet facilities is also being arranged.

‘Cellphones not allowed’

“The State police and Central forces have made arrangements to ensure security at the counting venue. Except for the Returning Officer (RO) and Election Observer, none will be allowed to carry cellphones to the counting halls. The RO will be allowed to keep his cellphone for the first 30 minutes as he or she will receive an OTP to log into the machines. Thereafter, the RO will have to deposit the phone with the security personnel,” the Collector said.

To ensure smooth conduct of the counting process, the City Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in and around the counting centre at Andhra University Engineering College from Tuesday evening. “This prohibitory order will be in force till the results are declared formally. A posse of 125 civil police, 1,272 personnel from Armed Reserve Police and SPF have also been deployed,” City Police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha said.

Patrolling team

Further, there shall be no sale of liquor on May 23 in view of the counting. The Police Commissionerate has also deployed teams for vehicle checking. Special patrolling teams and check-posts have also been in place at all important places, he added.