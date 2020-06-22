SEB officials crack the whip against illegal sand mining, liquor smuggling

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) are cracking the whip against illegal sand mining and liquor smuggling in the district. In its first one month of formation, the SEB (Visakhapatnam Rural) has booked 1,117 cases and arrested 1,293 persons for their alleged involvement in various illegal activities. Teams from SEB (Rural) under the guidance of its Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rahul Dev Singh had conducted raids on illegal ID liquor manufacturing units at various parts of the district police limits and seized 5,724 litres of ID liquor, apart from destroying 84,210 litres of fermented jaggery wash. The SEB teams also seized 68 litres of IML and 10 litres of beer, while being transported/sold illegally. A total of 404 vehicles were seized. A huge quantity of 3,743 tonnes of sand which was being illegally transported was seized. A total of 7,409 kg ganja and 15 kg hash oil was seized in various smuggling cases in one month. “A large number of awareness camps are being conducted in interior villages of the district appealing public to stay away from ID liquor, ganja smuggling and other offences. Strict vigil has been been kept on habitual offenders. Efforts are showing positive results,” said a senior official from SEB.
Meanwhile, the SEB (Visakhapatnam Urban) led by ASP V. Ajitha conducted raids and seized 705 tonnes of sand which was being illegally transported. The teams have booked 60 cases. The SEB teams have also conducted raids on 412 belt shops and seized 889.05 litres of IML and 87.5 litres of beer.
