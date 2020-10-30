Schools, junior colleges gear up to resume classes

Officials tell managements to take all precautions

The Education Department in the district is gearing up to start schools and junior colleges from November 2 in phases, as instructed by the State government. As part of COVID-19 safety protocol, school managements were ordered to take adequate steps to ensure physical distancing among students to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

According to the schedule released by the State government on Thursday, classes will begin for students of IX, X and Intermediate from November 2, while those for 6th, 7th and 8th students will be from November 23. Classes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th students will begin from December 14. The Education Department officials were directed to see that the same schedule be adopted by all government and private educational institutions. Classes will be held for half-days and would function on rotation basis. The district officials are yet to receive more details on the latest schedule.

A senior official from the Education Department said that they had already arranged a meet with all the headmasters from various schools in the district and briefed them on the precautions to be taken. For those schools having huge strength, the headmasters were asked to divide the students in shifts. Wearing of mask was made mandatory for the students to enter the school premises.

Schools were also asked to see if they can check body temperatures of students while they enter the school and also provide masks if possible. The surroundings of the school was also asked to be cleaned. Several schools have already started sanitisation activities in the classrooms and their premises.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana conducted a meet with all headmasters of civic schools on Thursday.

She has asked the officials to make sure classes are sanitised every evening.

She asked them to arrange flexis in the schools about the precautions to be taken and also educate students in the first and the last periods. Ms. Srijana also asked the teachers to ensure that students do not shake hands, exchange books, pens, registers and others.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao asked the headmasters to inform parents if students suffer from fever, cold or cough to conduct rapid test.

Headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School, Chandrampalem, Raja Babu, said that they have around 700 students studying in Class X alone and would see that only one-third of students attend per day.

“We have about 45 classrooms available and would make sure only two students sit in a bench and 16 students per class to ensure social distancing. Temperature will be checked at the entrance of the school. We have also kept some stock of masks. If any student fails to wear mask, we would provide him,” he added.

The decision by the state government to start schools in a phased manner is being welcomed by parents.

“Resuming classes for higher classes on a pilot basis is the demand from many parents. This will not put burden on the school managements,” said M. Appalanaidu, a parent from Isukathota area from the city.

Meanwhile, amid fear of second wave and possible spread of COVID-19, some parents said that the government should continue with online cases for one more month .