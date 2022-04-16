Satya Sai Seva Centre inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Prashanthi Nilayam, R.J. Ratnakar, inaugurating the Sai Leela-Sri Sathya Sai Seva centre, on the premises of Sri Sathyasai Central Trust Building at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Prashanthi Nilayam, R.J. Ratnakar, inaugurated the Sai Leela-Sri Sathya Sai Seva centre, on the premises of Sri Sathyasai Central Trust Building at Akkayyapalem, here on Saturday.

He also inaugurated a disaster management training centre in the complex.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that devotees and the youth trained by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, across India, are rendering great service during natural calamities.

He said that service activities are spread across the globe in over 150 countries.

“It is quite amazing to see that a huge Sri Sathya Sai mandir was constructed in a country like China,” he said.

He also handed over the life long free admission papers to a small girl child who was adopted by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Visakhapatnam.

S. Koteshwara Rao, national service wing coordinator of Sri Sathya Sai Service Organisations, S.G. Chalam, Member, Sri Sathya Sai National Council & Global Council, R. Lakshmana Rao, State president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations, and others were present.