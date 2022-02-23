Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding facility in Visakhapatnam

‘CEMS supports Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti initiative through skill development’

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) at a function here on Wednesday.

The centre was set up with the assistance of tje Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, the Union Minister said that CEMS supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gati Shakti initiative through skill development in four out of seven engines of growth identified, including ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics.

It was developed as a special purpose vehicle, in association with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Indian Register of Shipping. with an aim to bridge the skill gap, upskilling and reskilling of the current workforce.

Multi-industry applications

It is a skill development initiative for enabling seamless transition towards Industry 4.0. CEMS offers courses with multi-industry applications in manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, oil & gas and heavy engineering.

18 labs

The Visakhapatnam facility has 18 state-of-the-art labs, covering every aspect of manufacturing from design, simulation, analysis and production.

CEMS also has a Mumbai campus located at the head office of Indian Register of Shipping, which mainly caters to reskilling.

Arun Sharma, Chairman, CEMS, said since its inception, the centre has been offering a wide variety of industry-relevant skill development programmes, to equip students with employable engineering and technical skills in the areas of Ship Hull Design, Ship Detailed Design, Shipbuilding & Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), robotics and advanced digital manufacturing-factory concepts.

“CEMS will provide opportunities for the youth to enhance their skills thereby improving employability and be industry-ready,” said Mr. Sarbananda Sonowal.