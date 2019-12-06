Sand available at 15 stock points in Vizag district: Collector

Sand is being made available at 15 stock points in the district with rates fixed by the government, District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said. For Visakhapatnam East, West, North and South Assembly constituencies the stock point is located at Mudasarlova. The sand from Srikakulam is priced at ₹ 975 a ton and from Rajamahendravaram at ₹1,590.

The other stock points, Assembly constituency-wise and rates are as follows:

For Gajuwaka, the stock point is at Aganampudi and the cost Srikakluam sand is ₹975 a ton and that of Rajamahendravaram ₹1,450. Bhimili (Ananadapuram, ₹925); Chodavaram (Narsapuram, ₹1,425); Madugula (Narsapuram, ₹1,425); Araku Valley (Kottavalasa, ₹1,344); Paderu (Nasrapuram, ₹1,425); Anakapalle (Anakapalle, ₹1,250); Pendurti (Aganampudi, ₹975 and ₹1,450); Elamanchili (Achyutapuram, ₹1,300); Payakaraopeta (Nakkapalli ₹1,150); Narsipatnam (Narsipatnam, ₹1,250). Any complaints may be made to toll-free number 14500.