Visakhapatnam

Sand available at 15 stock points in Vizag district: Collector

more-in

Sand is being made available at 15 stock points in the district with rates fixed by the government, District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said. For Visakhapatnam East, West, North and South Assembly constituencies the stock point is located at Mudasarlova. The sand from Srikakulam is priced at ₹ 975 a ton and from Rajamahendravaram at ₹1,590.

The other stock points, Assembly constituency-wise and rates are as follows:

For Gajuwaka, the stock point is at Aganampudi and the cost Srikakluam sand is ₹975 a ton and that of Rajamahendravaram ₹1,450. Bhimili (Ananadapuram, ₹925); Chodavaram (Narsapuram, ₹1,425); Madugula (Narsapuram, ₹1,425); Araku Valley (Kottavalasa, ₹1,344); Paderu (Nasrapuram, ₹1,425); Anakapalle (Anakapalle, ₹1,250); Pendurti (Aganampudi, ₹975 and ₹1,450); Elamanchili (Achyutapuram, ₹1,300); Payakaraopeta (Nakkapalli ₹1,150); Narsipatnam (Narsipatnam, ₹1,250). Any complaints may be made to toll-free number 14500.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2019 9:47:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/sand-available-at-15-stock-points-in-vizag-district-collector/article30218959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY