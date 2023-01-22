Samskara Bharati conducts competitions in patriotic singing in Visakhapatnam

January 22, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Competitions in singing patriotic songs for high school and college students, was conducted by Samskara Bharati to celebrate Bharata Mata puja at B V K College here on Sunday.

The programme started with garlanding of Bharata Mata. In all, 200 students vied with one another in various categories, in the presence of over 500 audience and guests.

The judges chosen were experts from the field of music field. The students from several schools, colleges and universities in and around the city participated in the competition.

State organising joint secretary of RSS Janardan participated as the chief guest.

Samskara Bharati president Durvasula Sharvani spoke about the organisation and the importance of promoting art and culture for the development of the country.

Art and culture improves creativity, communication and relationships apart from providing relief from anxiety and stress.

Music coordinators Sarada Subrahmanium and Bhanumathi took active role in organising the event. Prizes were distributed to the winners and winning schools.