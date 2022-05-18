Andhra Pradesh: RPF Sub-Inspector given three-year jail over bribe

Special Correspondent May 18, 2022 22:22 IST

He had demanded ₹30,000 to not file a case against the complainant

The Special Judge for CBI Cases on Wednesday sentenced Kondaveeti Mani Prasad, the then Sub-Inspector, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Guntur Division of South Central Railway, to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 in a bribery case. The CBI had registered a case against the accused on charges of bribery. It was alleged that Mani Prasad, then Sub-Inspector of RPF Guntur, demanded illegal gratification of ₹1 lakh initially from the complainant and later agreed to take ₹30,000 in order to not book a case against him. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while he was accepting the bribe. After an investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.



