Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: RPF Sub-Inspector given three-year jail over bribe

The Special Judge for CBI Cases on Wednesday sentenced Kondaveeti Mani Prasad, the then Sub-Inspector, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Guntur Division of South Central Railway, to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 in a bribery case.

The CBI had registered a case against the accused on charges of bribery. It was alleged that Mani Prasad, then Sub-Inspector of RPF Guntur, demanded illegal gratification of ₹1 lakh initially from the complainant and later agreed to take ₹30,000 in order to not book a case against him.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while he was accepting the bribe. After an investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
corruption & bribery
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2022 10:23:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/rpf-sub-inspector-given-three-year-jail-over-bribe/article65427078.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY