Rowdy-sheeter’s body found in reservoir in Vizag

Police register suspicious death case

Body of around 40-year-old rowdy-sheeter was found floating in Meghadrigedda reservoir here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as G. Veerababu (40) of Gopalapatnam.

According to Inspector of Pendurthi Police Station Ashok Kumar, they have retrieved the body from the water and have sent it to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem. “We have found a head injury on his body. The exact cause for the death is yet to be ascertained,” he said. The Pendurthi police have registered a suspicious death case and investigation is on.