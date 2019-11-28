Road safety panel seeks better coordination among officials

Joint Collector-II M.V. Suryakala has stressed the need for better coordination among the government departments to bring down road accident cases in the district. She took part in the Road Safety Committee meeting here on Thursday and discussed the pressing issues with the officials of APSRTC, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), traffic and transport departments.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic I) Ch. Papa Rao said that strict actions were being taken against drunk drivers and the violators of helmet rule. “If any employee gets caught driving under the influence of alcohol, the police are bringing it to the notice of the higher officials as part of disciplinary action. Police personnel driving without helmet are not being allowed to attend to their duties for the day,” said the ACP.

The traffic wing has also urged District Education Officer (DEO) to create awareness among teachers on the helmet rule.

Road extension

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Rajaratnam said that there was an urgent need for extension of the road between Kommadi and Boravanipalem. In response, the NHAI officials said that the proposal was in tender stage.

ACP (Traffic-II) M. Krishna Rao brought to notice of the committee that a number of road accidents were occurring in Pendurthy and Gopalapatnam areas, as several pedestrians were crossing the BRTS road as per their whims and fancies in the absence to grills on medians.

ACP (Traffic – I) Ch. Papa Rao pointed out that many speed breakers which were laid in the past had been damaged.

Barricade on highway

APSRTC Regional Manager M.Y. Danam said that the accidents had come down when compared to the last year. He suggested that the barricades put up on the NH-16 be removed. However, the traffic police said that it was necessary to check overspeeding.

Additional SP B. Atchyuta Rao asked the officials to set up speed breakers at Kasimkota, S. Rayavaram, Nakkapalle, Narsipatnam, Chodavaram and other places.