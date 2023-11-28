Rich tributes paid to Jyotirao Phule on his death anniversary in Visakhapatnam

November 28, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule is a role model for many social reformers in the country, while paying floral tributes to Phule’s statue near Green Park Hotel Junction here on Tuesday on the occasion of the Phule’s 133rd death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that Phule was a social worker, thinker and social reformer. He worked for the empowerment of women and their emancipation. His work extended to many fields including untouchability and abolition of caste system.

Anakapalli Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhashsaid that Phule was born in Maharashtra on April 11, 1827 and died in 1890. Phule along with his wife had laid the foundation for girls’ education and several reforms for upliftment of women.

CPI leader J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has said that Phule’s death and birth anniversaries can be celebrated only when the government is able to prevent the atrocities being committed against the poor and vulnerable sections of the society.