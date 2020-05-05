Rice, eggs distributed to fishermen families

Lok Sabha MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana on Monday distributed 5 kg rice and four eggs each to 8,000 fishermen families in Ward No. 19 of Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency at the party office at Lawson’s Bay Colony.
He said it was his endeavour to see to it that none suffered from hunger pangs during the lockdown. Similar distribution for fishermen in the South Assembly constituency would be taken up in the next few days.
Mr. Satyanarayana had so far distributed five kg vegetables each to 16,000 persons in Arilova and other areas spending ₹16 lakh, a statement issued by the MP said.
