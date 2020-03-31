Visakhapatnam

Rapid Response Teams to check COVID-19 in urban areas

Each team will have an ambulance ready, says Collector

Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) will be formed in the GVMC limits, Narsipatnam and Elamanchili to check COVID-19 in the urban areas of the district, according to District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The teams comprise senior medical officer, physician, paramedic and urban planner. Each team will have an ambulance ready. The teams in GVMC will work under the supervision of the Municipal Commissioner and in the municipalities under the Zilla Parishad CEO and the District Panchayat Officer.

Field Surveillance Committee and Control Room Committee should be very alert and as soon as a phone call was received they should note down all the details and location and depending on the condition take the necessary steps, including informing the RRT if the situation warranted.

Any fresh COVID-19 positive case should be referred to GITAM Hospital, Mr. Vinay Chand said at the meeting with Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar and Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar on Tuesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 7:27:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/rapid-response-teams-to-check-covid-19-in-urban-areas/article31219852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY