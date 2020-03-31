Rapid Response Teams to check COVID-19 in urban areas

Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) will be formed in the GVMC limits, Narsipatnam and Elamanchili to check COVID-19 in the urban areas of the district, according to District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The teams comprise senior medical officer, physician, paramedic and urban planner. Each team will have an ambulance ready. The teams in GVMC will work under the supervision of the Municipal Commissioner and in the municipalities under the Zilla Parishad CEO and the District Panchayat Officer.

Field Surveillance Committee and Control Room Committee should be very alert and as soon as a phone call was received they should note down all the details and location and depending on the condition take the necessary steps, including informing the RRT if the situation warranted.

Any fresh COVID-19 positive case should be referred to GITAM Hospital, Mr. Vinay Chand said at the meeting with Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar and Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar on Tuesday.