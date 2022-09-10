Rallies, seminars mark World Suicide Prevention Day in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts

People should approach police, counsellors and doctors in case of any stress, says Police Commissioner

People should approach police, counsellors and doctors in case of any stress, says Police Commissioner

Rallies, walks and seminars marked World Suicide Prevention Day in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts on Saturday.

A large number of city police personnel, led by Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, and members of the Indian Psychiatric Society, took part in a walk from Kali Matha Temple to YMCA at Beach Road here on Saturday.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Srikanth appealed to people to come out leaving stigma and approach police, counsellors or doctors in case of any mental stress. He explained how a whole family can be affected after suicide of one of their members. He said that compared to last two years, the number of suicides have come down in the city. He said that people in distress can also contact control room (Dial 100), where police would provide necessary help. He spoke about the incidents where people with suicidal tendencies were rescued by the police personnel after their family members or friends informed the matter to the police control room.

DCP (Law & Order) Sumit Garud Sunil, DCP (Crimes) G. Naganna and other police officers were present.

Meanwhile, a large number of students along with the district police took part in a rally from Ring Road Junction to Four Road Junction in Anakapalli town on Saturday. Holding placards, the students raised slogans appealing to people not to end lives and come forward to talk about mental stress leaving all stigma.

Speaking to the students, Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami said that students should not feel it as a problem when they fail to achieve ranks or good marks in examinations. Instead they should take it as a lesson and make efforts to achieve better results in the next examination. She also said that there is no one in the society who do not have problems and the aim should be tackling problems and succeeding in life.

Additional SP (Admin) B. Vijaya Bhaskar, Anakapalli DSP B. Sunil and others were present.

A number of educational institutions conducted seminars, talks on the day with renowned psychiatrists and counsellors on the occasion.