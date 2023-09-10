Rain leaves low-lying area in Visakhapatnam water-logged, Mudasarlova Park records 62 mm precipitation

September 10, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam witnessed moderate to heavy rain on September 10 (Sunday). A spell of rain in the afternoon left many low-lying areas such as Chavulamadum Junction, Old Bus Stand, Kurupam Market, Burujupeta, KRM Colony, Jagadamba Centre among others water-logged.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, the Mudasarlova Park area on the BRTS Road recorded 62 mm of rain till 7 p.m. when compared to 475 places which saw light to moderate rain.

Nearly 44 mm of rainfall was recorded in Arilova and Central Jail areas, followed by Gopalapatnam (39 mm) and Visakhapatnam Zoological Park (35 mm). Many areas received 15 mm to 30 mm rain till 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the rain to active southwest monsoon conditions such as low tropospheric south-westerly and westerly winds.

Apart from this, a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by September 12, the IMD officials said.

An IMD official said that isolated rainfall is likely to continue in north coastal Andhra Pradesh till September 12.