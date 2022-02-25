Ragam Kishore nominated as chairman of CII Visakhapatnam zone

Chief Executive Officer and Director of Vizag Seaport Ragam Kishore has been nominated chairman of CII, Visakhapatnam zone for the year 2022-23, at a meeting held in virtual mode here on Friday.

P.P. Lal Krishna, managing director, Ramky Pharma City (India) Limited, will be the vice-chairman.

On the occasion, a MSME Conclave 2022 with theme ‘India@75: Transformation through Competitiveness, Technology, Finance and Sustainability – Accelerating Growth for MSMEs’ was organised.