Visakhapatnam

Provide MGNREGA works, Collector tells officials

District Collector V. Vinay Chand asked the officials to speed up the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works in the district. He conducted a review meet with the officials concerned at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Saturday.

Speaking to the officials, Mr. Vinay Chand said that a number of labourers have lost jobs due to the closure of factories due to the lockdown and engineering works in the rural areas of the district. He directed the officials to provide employment to them through the MGNREGA works. He also instructed them to identify migrant labourers from other States and give them job cards. He said that the Chief Minister is giving high priority to the MGNREGA works and the district should perform well.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 11:12:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/provide-mgnrega-works-collector-tells-officials/article31660205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY