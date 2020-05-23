Provide MGNREGA works, Collector tells officials

District Collector V. Vinay Chand asked the officials to speed up the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works in the district. He conducted a review meet with the officials concerned at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Saturday.

Speaking to the officials, Mr. Vinay Chand said that a number of labourers have lost jobs due to the closure of factories due to the lockdown and engineering works in the rural areas of the district. He directed the officials to provide employment to them through the MGNREGA works. He also instructed them to identify migrant labourers from other States and give them job cards. He said that the Chief Minister is giving high priority to the MGNREGA works and the district should perform well.