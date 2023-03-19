Proposal sent for construction of new terminal building with ₹240 crore at Vizag Airport

March 19, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A proposal for construction of a new terminal building, with a budget of ₹240 crore, was sent to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Head Office, as part of the next 5-year plan for development of Visakhapatnam International Airport.

In addition to this, four additional parking bays are also planned, Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao has said at the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meet, chaired by Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, here, on Saturday.

The AAC members expressed concern at the complete stoppage of air cargo operations for outgoing cargo for the past three months, due to lack of personnel and BCAS approval. They said that 150 tonnes of cargo, which used to be sent earlier, was stopped.

Only limited shrimp was allowed on the request of the Chief Minister for three months. The members requested the MP to take up the issue with the concerned Ministry immediately.

They also appealed to the MP to ask IndiGo to speak to their network director to start flights to Dubai and also for parking of their flights during the nights at Vizag Airport. They drew the attention of the Airport Director to the poor quality of food supplied through the food courts at the airports. The Director said that he would terminate the contract, if the quality of food was not improved.

The Director also informed the members that tenders have been called for repair of wash rooms at the airport and the work would be completed within six months.

He informed them that the Navy has just started work on parallel taxi track, and was expected to be completed in 2 to 3 years. Once that was done, the slots for commercial flights were expected to increase.

The AAC members appealed to the Director to write to airline operators and seek their cooperation in improving both domestic and international connections from Vizag, which was ranked the 9th richest city in India.