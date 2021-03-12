Prepare DPRs for establishing food processing units in agency areas: ITDA Project Officer

Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), S. Venkateswar, has directed the officials to prepare detailed project reports (DPR) for setting up of food processing units in the agency area. He held a review meet with the ITDA officials from the Agriculture, Horticulture and the Coffee departments, and also representatives from various NGOs on Friday.
If units are set up for products such as coffee, millets, turmeric, tamarind, pineapple, rajma, millets and a few others which are being cultivated by the tribals in organic manner, the tribals would be benefited, the ITDA PO said. He said that organic food products have good demand in the market.
Dr. Venkateswar said that if tribal youth come forward to set up food processing unit, the Central government would provide 40% subsidy, while banks can give 50 % loan amount. The beneficiary need to bear 10% cost. He said that every year the turmeric and coffee produced in the agency by the tribals has a turnover of around ₹250 crore and ₹150 crore respectively.
Food Technology Manager Sai Srinivas and a few others were present.
