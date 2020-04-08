Pregnant woman dies as lorry hits two-wheeler in Vizag

A pregnant woman died after the two-wheeler she was pillion riding was hit by a goods truck near NAD Junction on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Bora Venkata Appala Narsamma, got married to Bujji of Reddy Palem in K. Kotapadu some 10 months ago.

Narsamma, who was three months pregnant, went to a private clinic for a check-up along with her husband.

A speeding truck laden with goods hit the two-wheeler when they were returning home. Narsamma came under the wheels of the truck, resulting in her death on the spot.

Kancharapalem traffic police reached the spot and shifted the body to King George Hospital for autopsy. Airport police arrested the driver and seized the lorry. A case has been registered. Investigation is on.