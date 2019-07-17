Prasad Reddy given additional charge of AU Vice-Chancellor

P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, a Professor of the Department of Computer Science and System Engineering of Andhra University has been given the additional charge of the Vice- Chancellor with the incumbent V-C G. Nageswara Rao completing his term, a Government Order issued on Tuesday said.

Mr. Prasad Reddy, an academic administrator and an expert in the field of computer science and information technology, began his career as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Systems Engineering of the university in May 1987.

Research activities

He has also worked in the capacity of Rector, Registrar, Head of the Department and other administrative positions in the university.

Mr. Prasad Reddy has been a mentor for research scholars over the last 32 years. He has guided 41 Ph.D students and many of them have received accolades and best paper awards at national and international conferences.

He is also associated with publication of more than 180 research papers in international journals.

Mr. Prasad Reddy has received the ‘Best Teacher’ award from the government of teh combined Andhra Pradesh in 2011.