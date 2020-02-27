Polytechnic sports meet begins

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao inaugurated the two-day All-India South Zone Inter-Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet at Behara Subhakar Polytechnic College, Narava on Wednesday.
As many as 386 students including 226 boys and 160 girls from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are participating in the meet.Mr. Srinivas Rao said the government is focusing on the skill development of the youth, he said.
VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas Rao and others were present.
