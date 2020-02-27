Visakhapatnam

Polytechnic sports meet begins

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao inaugurated the two-day All-India South Zone Inter-Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet at Behara Subhakar Polytechnic College, Narava on Wednesday.

As many as 386 students including 226 boys and 160 girls from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are participating in the meet.Mr. Srinivas Rao said the government is focusing on the skill development of the youth, he said.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas Rao and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 7:44:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/polytechnic-sports-meet-begins/article30928546.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY