Police step up vigil to prevent crime during Sankranti holidays

People are being urged to use Locked House Monitoring System, says official

Keeping in view of Sankranti holidays and as part of crime prevention, the city police (Crime Wing) are focussing on ex-offenders and history-sheeters in Visakhapatnam.

“Every policemen in all police station limits have been asked to monitor movement of five to 10 former offenders and history-sheeters in their limits. They have been asked to monitor the movement of the ex-offenders and find out what they are doing for a living, their lifestyle and other things. The policemen have also been told to collect their latest contact numbers and keep a tab on them,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao.

He said that special teams were also formed to keep a close watch on active criminals who have been recently released from jails and especially those who have been involved in property offences in the past.

“We are also keeping a watch on those persons meeting the convicts during the ‘Mulakaat’ programme at the Central Prison,” he said.

Visible policing

Keeping in view the inter-State burglary gangs, all the lodges, hotels are being checked in the city by the police teams. Surprise vehicle checking or ‘nakabandhis’ are being organised at many places.

“We have come up with a Special Operation Procedure (SOP) to tackle snatching. Police patrolling is being organised near banks to prevent possible thefts/snatching by attention diversion gangs who are mostly the Ramji Nagar criminals,” the ACP said.

The Sub-Inspectors from the crime wing have been asked to lead the police teams to conduct patrolling (day and night) near locked houses, temples, commercial establishments, parking places and ATMs in all the police station limits. Special focus has been laid on crime - prone areas. Gold shop owners/merchants were informed to approach police, if they find any suspicious person approaching with bulk gold for sale, he said.

Awareness programmes

“Apart from informing to utilise Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), posters and pamphlets are being distributed to people as part of crime awareness programmes at public places and communities. Flexis are also being arranged regarding LHMS at several public places,” he added.