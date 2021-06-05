Police, hospital employee trade charges over curfew violation

Mild tension prevailed at Rama Talkies area after an employee from a private hospital at Ram Nagar alleged harassment by police personnel from Dwaraka police station, on Saturday. She alleged that the police intentionally generated e-challan while she was returning home from duty, despite showing the permission letter from the hospital and also tried to shift her to police station, after she questioned them.

According to Ms. Lakshmi Aparna, who works as a typist in a hospital, the police had stopped her friend A. Rajkumar while he was coming to pick her up and imposed fine despite he showing permission letter from the hospital.

Situation turned worse after two woman constables tried to shift her to police station and she claimed that the police personnel also snatched her mobile phone.

However, police said that Mr. Rajkumar was challaned for roaming without ID and failing to produce a reason for being out at around 5.45 p.m. “The woman subsequently came along with boy at 6.15 p.m. and picked up a quarrel with the picket staff. She also used abusive language and obstructed their duties,” the police said.

A case under Sections 353,332,188 of the Disaster Management Act is being booked on the two for reportedly obstructing the duties of the police staff.