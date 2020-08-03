Police examine records in one more private hospital

The Special Team, constituted by the Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena to investigate the Universal Srushti Hospital’s involvement in the alleged child trafficking case, had conducted searches in yet another children’s hospital at Seethammadhara here late on Saturday night.

The team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Murthy, examined the records at the hospital. The police also reportedly questioned the head of the hospital, it is learnt. Police sources say that some of the cases from the Srushti Hospital were referred to the private hospital in Seethammadhara. The teams are finding out whether Srushti Hospital authorities have connection with other children’s hospitals and fertility centres. Police are tight-lipped on the case.

It may be recalled that on July 29, the police teams had conducted searches at Srushti Hospital and seized several records.