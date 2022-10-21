Police Commemoration Day: rich tributes paid to police martyrs in Visakhapatnam

It is impossible to imagine a society without police personnel, says IT Minister

Police personnel paying homage to the personnel who laid down their lives in action, at the Police Martyrs Memorial on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Rich tributes were paid to the men-in-uniform who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, during Police Commemoration Day which was observed in three districts, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju, on Friday.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, senior police personnel and officials from the district administration remembered the services of the police, after paying tributes to the martyrs at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial at Beach Road..

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath lauded the services of police and said that it is highly impossible to imagine a society without police personnel. “On several occasions, we have seen employees of some government departments staging bandhs and protests. But do we remember one instance where police personnel have put their gun down over their issues? No. This is the greatness of the Police Department and we all citizens should be grateful to them in our lives,” he said.

The Minister also remembered that during the COVID-19 pandemic, while people were stuck in houses, police were performing their duties. In Visakhapatnam district, eight police personnel died due to COVID-19, he remembered. Keeping in view of pressure, the State Government has decided to recruit around 6,500 policemen, he said.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that police have been performing duties successfully even after undergoing extreme physical and mental pressures. He said that modern lifestyle has been bringing in more challenges to the Police Department. He said that atrocities on women and cyber crimes were putting much pressure on the Police Department, he said, adding that the personnel were always ready to accept challenges.

As part of the programme, policemen marched up to chief guest and handed over the list of martyrs in police and other security wings in the country. Later, ADCP (crimes) D. Gangadharam read out the list.

Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust K. Rama Mohana Rao, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu, former DGP N. Sambasiva Rao, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and others were present.

Meanwhile, Mr Amarnath handed over a memento to family members of former III Town Circle Inspector Karanam Eswara Rao, who died during November 2021.

Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar, SP S. Sathish Kumar and others paid tributes to the police martyrs in programme organised at Talarsingi.

Anakapalli district police observed ‘Police Martyrs’ Day’ at Anakapalli Town and paid rich tributes.

Remembering the sacrifices made by the police, District Collector P. Ravi Subash said that the administration will always be in the forefront to help family members of police martyrs in case of any issues.

Meanwhile, DIG Visakha Range, S. Hari Krishna, remembered the services of police as frontline warriors to protect people during COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that various programmes will be organised from till October 31 to disseminate the message of police sacrifices to the people.

SP S. Gowthami said that it is a day that is commemorated to honour the ten CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in serving the Nation on the Indo-China border during the year 1959.

Additional SP (Admin) B. Vijaya Bhaskar read out the names of the police personnel who laid down their lives fighting against the CPI (Maoists) during the year 1983 to 2017.

About ₹10,000 financial aid was provided to the family members of 10 police martyrs during the programme.