People have seen the worst rule in last four years in A.P., says Ganta

June 27, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has alleged that the people, who gave one chance to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), have seen the worst rule during the last four years.

A bus yatra was organised by the TDP in support of its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Chaitanya Yatra’, at Gajuwaka, here, on Tuesday. The yatra started at the party office at Gajuwaka and proceeded up to Old Gajuwaka junction, where a public meeting was held.

Addressing the gatheirng, the TDP MLA said that the election of the TDP nominee, with a huge majority in the MLC election, was an indication of the aversion of the people towards the YSRCP. He recalled that TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao had launched a hunger strike against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He had broken the fast after nine days, on the appeal of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the toll gate at Aganampudi, which was removed during the Telugu Desam regime, has been reopened at the behest of the present MLA Tippala Nagireddy, who wants to make money out of it.

He said: “I had got the toll gate removed for the convenience of the people but the ruling party MLA wants to make a quick buck and got the gate reopened.” He claimed that ‘pattas’ were issued to beneficiaries at Gajuwaka for the House Committee lands during the Telugu Desam rule but the YSR Congress Party government had set aside those pattas soon after coming to power, and now issued pattas, after four years. He said the people displaced by the Gangavaram Port, were staging protests every day, as their problem had not been resolved till date.

Telugu Mahila State president V. Anita alleged that the YSRCP leaders were applying for gun licences due to the failure of Law and Order in the State. She wondered as to the reason behind Minister Amarnath and MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana requiring gun licences, when they were given security. She said that it was the Opposition leaders and the public, who needed security.

Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that the NAD flyover, which was constructed during the Telugu Desam rule, was inaugurated by the YSRCP leaders, and the Bhogapuram Airport, for which the foundation stone was already laid, was done once again by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that in the name of making Vizag as the capital, the YSRCP leaders were grabbing prime lands in the city.

TDP leader Kuna Ravi Kumar also spoke.

Steel workers’ stir

Later, the TDP leaders proceeded to the Steel Plant gate at Kurmannapalem, and expressed solidarity with the steel workers, who have been staging a relay hunger strike for the past 816 days, under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).