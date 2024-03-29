GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People can apply for enrolment in voters’ list till April 15, says official

Official web portal for registration https://voterportal.eci.gov.in

March 29, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

April 15 is the last date for people to apply for enrolment in voters list. Officials said that those above 18 years of age can register their names in order to cast their vote in the general elections to be held on May 13 in the State.

Official web portal for registration of new voters is https://voterportal.eci.gov.in

Candidates have to enter their names, respective Assembly segment name, submit documents for proof of age and home address. This is a free service provided by the Election Commission of India.

“ECI has also introduced several apps for the convenience of people. One of them is the Voter Helpline app through which new voters can register themselves. Other apps include Know Your Candidate, Saksham and cVIGIL,” an election official told The Hindu on Friday (March 29).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.