Pawan Kalyan is reading Naidu’s script, says Minister

‘JSP is the brainchild of TDP chief, meant for targeting YSRCP’

Coming down heavily on Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan for his comments on YSR Congress Party and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath alleged that he (Pawan) was reading the script written by TDP National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that Pawan Kalyan for the last three days had been criticising the government and the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and it was evident that the script was written by someone else.

He went ahead to say that the JSP was the brainchild of Mr. Naidu and the main idea was to target the YSR Congress Party. “It is evident that the JSP has a tie-up with the TDP, but Mr. Pawan is not able to come out openly on this relationship,” he alleged.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent over Rs.1.6 lakh crore for the poor by dishing out various welfare schemes. It was not fair on the part of the Opposition to turn a blind eye towards the welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister was getting investments worth crores of rupees and generating employment. Recently, he had laid the foundation stone for various industries in Visakhapatnam involving an investment of over Rs.1,000 crore, he said.

“Mr. Jagan’s idea is to develop all regions and we are going ahead with that idea,” he said.